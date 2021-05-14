Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$260.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$251.10.

TSE:BYD traded down C$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,313. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.84. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$220.98.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

