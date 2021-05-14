Brian A. Tilzer Sells 3,220 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BBY stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Best Buy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

