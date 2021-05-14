Brian Jenkins Sells 52,054 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.31 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

