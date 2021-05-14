Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 864,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,453. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
