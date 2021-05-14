Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%.

Shares of BBI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 864,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Robert Busard Brown purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

