Bridge Mutual Tops One Day Volume of $525,965.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $36.66 million and approximately $525,965.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00089241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00607349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00234506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.01130250 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.38 or 0.01217304 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

