BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

