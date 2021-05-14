BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $177.38. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.70.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

