BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,259 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.