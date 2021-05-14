BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 424 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Zendesk stock opened at $130.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

