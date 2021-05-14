Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.39. American Express reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 427.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $81.22 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

