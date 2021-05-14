Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

HR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. 8,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.