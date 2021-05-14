Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $45.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $182.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.78 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $252.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 12,560 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares valued at $107,346. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,690. The company has a market capitalization of $338.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.