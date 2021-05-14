Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.31. 18,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,513. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $211.89 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.97 and a 200 day moving average of $334.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

