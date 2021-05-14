Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Titan International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

