Brokerages Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.31 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post sales of $104.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.29 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $95.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $426.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $454.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.92 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $470.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 611,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,396. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

