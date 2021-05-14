Brokerages Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. Autoliv reported earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.72. 287,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

