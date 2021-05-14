Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings per share of ($3.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

