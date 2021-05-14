Brokerages Expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post -$3.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings per share of ($3.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.91). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit