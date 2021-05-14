Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.69. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

