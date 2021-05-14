Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $926.00 million. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. 3,513,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,929. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

