Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $196.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average is $198.63. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

