Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $411,736. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $408.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

