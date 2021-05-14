Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,438,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

