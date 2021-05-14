Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.45. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $138.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

