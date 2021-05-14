Brokerages Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Target Price at $11.91

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

