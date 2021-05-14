Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

AXLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,524. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.