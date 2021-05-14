Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $75.14

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.71.

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. 1,336,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,837. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

