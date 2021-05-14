Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $14.58

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,542,000 after buying an additional 755,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 86.7% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 815,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 2,322,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,559. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

