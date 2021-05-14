Brokerages Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target at $25.75

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $22.25 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DRIO opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $215.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.44). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in DarioHealth by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

