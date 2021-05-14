Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $113.88

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday.

EXP stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.96.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,950.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $92,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

