Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Target Price at €21.93

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.02 ($25.90).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FNTN traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.46 ($25.25). The company had a trading volume of 736,315 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.39.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

