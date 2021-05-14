Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $23.17

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 84,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,248 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

