Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) PT at €6.73

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.92).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Leoni stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €10.78 ($12.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.44. Leoni has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a market capitalization of $352.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

