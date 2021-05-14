Brokerages Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) PT at $511.00

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.00.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SARTF stock opened at $430.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $268.00 and a 12-month high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

