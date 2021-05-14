Brokerages Set SIG plc (LON:SHI) Price Target at GBX 38

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 38 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SIG from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get SIG alerts:

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

LON:SHI traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 53.50 ($0.70). The company had a trading volume of 3,076,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.89. The company has a market cap of £632.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 56.20 ($0.73).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.