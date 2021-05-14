Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT at $12.40

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $12,688,438.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

