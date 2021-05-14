Brokerages Set Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Target Price at €78.17

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.72 ($92.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on SAX shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.95 ($77.59). The stock had a trading volume of 163,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €70.40 and a 200 day moving average of €72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.