Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bear Creek Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bear Creek Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BCM stock opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of C$216.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.77.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

