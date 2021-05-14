Brokers Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $352.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

