Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

SGMS opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $91,278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth about $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

