Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$35.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

