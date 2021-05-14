Brokers Offer Predictions for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

