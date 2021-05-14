Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BAM stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,262,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

