BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 997 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,447,000 after purchasing an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 3,934,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,647,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.