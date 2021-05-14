BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 182.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

