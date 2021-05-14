BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.27 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.