Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

Bumble stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 85,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.21.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

