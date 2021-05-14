Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Bunge has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.