Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZZUY. Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday.

BZZUY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

