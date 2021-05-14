Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

